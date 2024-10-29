Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi-truck in Indio Tuesday night

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday night in Indio.

The crash was reported just before 7:00 p.m. on Indio Boulevard and Tamarisk Avenue

Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department told News Channel 3 the motorcycle collided with the semi-truck.

The driver of the semi is cooperating with the investigation, Guitron confirmed.

Traffic is being diverted from Indio Boulevard between Date Avenue and Van Buren.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.