US chooses winning bids in first commercial sale for floating offshore Atlantic wind

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. government has chosen winning bids to develop wind power off New England in the first commercial sale for floating offshore wind on the Atlantic coast. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management held a lease sale and selected nearly $22 million in winning bids Tuesday for four lease areas from two firms. The sale is a major step toward accelerating President Joe Biden’s goal of dramatically expanding offshore wind energy capacity by 2030. Environmentalists greeted the lease sale with praise, though commercial fisherman who have opposed the expansion of offshore wind said they remain opposed.

