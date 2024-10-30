1st US case of bird flu in a pig raises concerns over potential human threat

NEW YORK (AP) — A pig at an Oregon farm was found to have bird flu. It’s the first time the virus has been detected in U.S. swine and raises concerns about bird flu’s potential to become a human threat. The infection was detected at a backyard farm in Crook County, in the center of the state. Last week, bird flu had been detected among poultry at the farm. Testing this week found that one of the farms five pigs was infected as well. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the infection on Wednesday.

