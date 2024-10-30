New Jersey’s largest daily newspaper ending print editions, but will continue online

The owner of New Jersey’s largest newspaper says it will stop publishing a daily print version of the paper early next year, but its online version will continue. The decision announced Wednesday was due to rising costs, decreasing circulation and reduced demand for print copies of the Star-Ledger. The company also said it will close its Montville production facility in February 2025, the same time the newspaper’s print version will cease. The closing of that facility means another daily newspaper, The Jersey Journal, will cease publication on Feb. 1 after operating for 157 years. Two other newspapers —The Times of Trenton and the South Jersey Times — will also end print versions but continue online daily editions.

