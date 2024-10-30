Police believe University of Bridgeport shooting stemmed from fight

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A gunman opened fire in the dining hall of the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut, injuring a person and prompting a campus lockdown as police searched for the suspect. Authorities say the shooting was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and involved two young men who appeared to get into a fight over a woman. Officials say neither of them are students of the college. Police say the victim is being treated at a hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening. Authorities say they’re seeking an 18-year-old New York City man as a person of interest in the shooting. The lockdown was lifted Wednesday morning.

