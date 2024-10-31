Brazilian police raid criminal group suspected of smuggling migrants to the US
Associated Press
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Federal Police have conducted raids in six states targeting a criminal group suspected of smuggling migrants to the United States. According to police, the group lured Asian migrants, primarily from Bangladesh and Nepal, to Sao Paulo International Airport. From there, the suspects led them on dangerous routes to northern Brazil, where they crossed into neighboring countries, such as Bolivia and Peru, before continuing through Central America to reach the U.S.-Mexico border. Police say the suspects charged migrants $10,000 each for the trip and managed a network of people who facilitated the illicit journey.