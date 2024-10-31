Brazilian police raid criminal group suspected of smuggling migrants to the US

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Federal Police have conducted raids in six states targeting a criminal group suspected of smuggling migrants to the United States. According to police, the group lured Asian migrants, primarily from Bangladesh and Nepal, to Sao Paulo International Airport. From there, the suspects led them on dangerous routes to northern Brazil, where they crossed into neighboring countries, such as Bolivia and Peru, before continuing through Central America to reach the U.S.-Mexico border. Police say the suspects charged migrants $10,000 each for the trip and managed a network of people who facilitated the illicit journey.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.