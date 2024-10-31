City approves $6.5M to clean up and protect Rays stadium after Hurricane Milton

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The city of St. Petersburg will spend about $6.5 million to clean up and protect Tropicana Field, the home of baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Milton. The translucent fiberglass dome of the ballpark was shredded by the storm Oct. 9, leaving in doubt whether it can be repaired in time to open the 2025 season. Major League Baseball wants the Rays to play home games in the area if the ballpark isn’t ready, perhaps at one of several spring training sites. The St. Petersburg City Council voted Thursday to approve two contracts with firms to clear the pieces of roof that litter the ballpark, remove damaged turf and waterproof numerous areas to protect against rain damage.

