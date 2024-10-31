Montreal summit ends with pledge to return Ukrainian children deported to Russia

MONTREAL (AP) — More than 45 nations signed a pledge in Montreal to repatriate to Ukraine the civilians, prisoners of war and children taken by Russia since it invaded the country. Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says the countries agreed to co-ordinate efforts to gather information about Ukrainians held in Russia and to create safe pathways for their return. Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Andrii Sybiha says nearly 42,000 Ukrainians are missing, and that almost 20,000 children have been deported to Russia. He said 860 Ukrainian children have been returned home to date.

