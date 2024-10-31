RFK Jr. wants federal health data so he can show vaccines are unsafe, Trump transition co-chair says

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A co-chair of Donald Trump’s transition team says Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wants access to federal health data so he can show vaccines are unsafe and lead to them being pulled from the market in a second Trump administration. Trump has talked often about how Kennedy, who suspended his own presidential bid and endorsed him in August, will have a big role to play if the former president returns to the White House. The comments by co-chair Howard Lutnick raised immediate concerns among public health experts that giving influence to one of the world’s most prominent anti-vaccine activists could lead to severe health consequences for Americans.

