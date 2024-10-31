Trump won’t vote early, though he said he would

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) — Donald Trump is planning to cast his vote on Election Day despite having previously said he was going to vote early. In a radio interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade that aired last week, Trump had said that he intended to vote early — something Kilmeade had suggested might serve as an example to voters. But he won’t. Trump instead will be voting Tuesday morning in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to a person familiar with his plans who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement. Trump and his campaign have been urging his supporters to vote early, even as the former president and GOP nominee continues to criticize the option.

