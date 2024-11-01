With carbon capture boom, a wariness in historic Louisiana Black community over more pollution

ELKINSVILLE, La. (AP) — Residents of the historic Black community of Elkinsville in southeastern Louisiana have elevated their fight against an ammonia plant proposed nearby. A law clinic representing community members petitioned the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality on Friday to recuse itself from deciding on a permit for the ammonia plant after the agency described a large turnout at a recent public hearing as an attempt to halt economic growth. St. Charles Clean Fuels’ ammonia facility is propelled by a climate initiative championed by President Joe Biden to subsidize carbon capture and storage, intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from petrochemical production.

