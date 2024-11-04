Skip to Content
Q&A: Cillian Murphy on following ‘Oppenheimer’ with the Irish drama ‘Small Things Like These’

Cillian Murphy went back to Ireland for his first film after “Oppenheimer.” He stars in and produces “Small Things Like These,” which is based on Claire Keegan’s Booker Prize-nominated story about the Magdalene laundries in Ireland. The film opens in North America on Friday. Murphy has been keeping busy since winning the Oscar, which he called a passive and humbling experience. He began filming “Peaky Blinders” in September. He spoke to The Associated Press about being a “serial re-collaborator” and pitching Matt Damon the film during a night shoot on “Oppenheimer.”

