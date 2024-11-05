Bernie Sanders seeks a fourth Senate term representing Vermont

Progressive icon Bernie Sanders is seeking his fourth six-year term in the U.S. Senate representing Vermont. The 83-year-old independent is being challenged by Republican Gerald Malloy, an Army veteran and businessman. Also on the ballot Tuesday are independent Steve Berry, as well as minor party candidates Mark Stewart Greenstein, Matt Hill and Justin Schoville. Sanders is the longest-serving independent in Congress. He said more than a year ago that he wouldn’t try running for president a third time, and has worked closely with the Biden administration to craft its domestic policy goals.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.