Bernie Sanders seeks a fourth Senate term representing Vermont
Associated Press
Progressive icon Bernie Sanders is seeking his fourth six-year term in the U.S. Senate representing Vermont. The 83-year-old independent is being challenged by Republican Gerald Malloy, an Army veteran and businessman. Also on the ballot Tuesday are independent Steve Berry, as well as minor party candidates Mark Stewart Greenstein, Matt Hill and Justin Schoville. Sanders is the longest-serving independent in Congress. He said more than a year ago that he wouldn’t try running for president a third time, and has worked closely with the Biden administration to craft its domestic policy goals.