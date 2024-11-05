Demonstration outside Canadian Hindu temple broken up after police spotted weapons

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — A Hindu temple near Toronto where violence erupted over the weekend was the site of another demonstration Monday night that police broke up. Police said weapons were spotted in the crowd. Peel Regional Police say in social media updates that the Pro India demonstration in Brampton, Ontario was declared an unlawful assembly shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, after officers saw weapons. Pro-Hindu groups who shared details of Monday’s demonstration suggested it came in response to Sikh separatists who protested a visit by Indian consular officials to the temple on Sunday.

