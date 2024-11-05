Nigeria releases 29 children who potentially faced death penalty for alleged involvement in protests
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian authorities have released 29 children who have been detained for over two months and potentially faced the death penalty for their alleged participation in protests against the country’s record cost-of-living crisis following growing calls for their release. The children, aged 14 to 17, looked excited and full of life on Tuesday as they waved to cameras after their release at a court in the capital, Abuja. Some parents denied their children’s participation in demonstrations in interviews with The Associated Press. The police said it started an investigation into allegations that they were mistreated while in custody.