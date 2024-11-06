AP VoteCast: Voters who focused on the economy broke hard for Trump
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump tapped into deep anxieties about an economy that seemed unable despite its recent growth to meet the needs of the middle class. AP VoteCast, a sweeping survey of more than 120,000 voters nationwide, shows worries about everyday expenses helped Trump return to the White House. Trump decisively won among voters who said their family’s finances were “falling behind” — a group that grew from about 2 in 10 voters in 2020 to about 3 in 10 voters this year. He also carried more than half of voters who were “very concerned” about the cost of food, the cost of housing and their own health care costs.