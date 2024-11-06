Jenniffer González of Puerto Rico’s pro-statehood party edges ahead in gubernatorial election
Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Jenniffer González of Puerto Rico’s pro-statehood New Progressive Party is leading polls in a historic gubernatorial election that could see her party secure a third consecutive term for the first time. Partial results released early Wednesday by Puerto Rico’s State Elections Commission show that González had 39% or 438,183 votes with 91% of precincts reporting. Coming in second so far was Juan Dalmau, who ran for Puerto Rico’s Independence Party and Citizen Victory Movement. He obtained 33% or 364,145 of votes to make him the first candidate from outside the two island’s two main parties to finish second in Puerto Rico’s general election. No winner has been certified.