Missouri voters enshrine abortion rights in a state that has a near-total ban

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters have rejected a measure that would have allowed a casino at the Lake of the Ozarks. A measure to legalize sports betting remains too early to call at midday Wednesday. On Tuesday, voters enshrined abortion rights in the Missouri constitution by approving a measure that is expected to end the state’s near-total abortion ban. Missouri enacted the ban almost immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. The amendment guarantees people’s right to make decisions about their reproductive health, including decisions about abortion, birth control and in vitro fertilization.

