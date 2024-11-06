Trump isn’t first to be second: Grover Cleveland set precedent of non-consecutive presidential terms

NEW YORK (AP) — On the list of U.S. presidents, several have been tapped to serve for more than one term, with Donald Trump now joining the group. But only one other president did it the way he will — with a gap of four years between terms. That was Grover Cleveland, who served as the 22nd president after the 1884 election, and the 24th president after the campaign of 1892. Cleveland was governor of New York when he was tapped as the Democratic Party’s nominee for president in 1884. He lost the Electoral College count in the 1888 election, even though he won the popular vote.

