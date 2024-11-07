Defense asks judge to ban the death penalty for man charged in stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawyers for a man charged with murder in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students have asked a judge to take the death penalty off the table. Bryan Kohberger’s attorneys made a number of arguments against the death penalty, claiming that international, federal and state law all make capital punishment inappropriate. Kohberger is expected to stand trial next year for the Nov. 13, 2022 stabbing deaths. When asked to enter a plea last year, Kohberger stood silent, prompting a judge to enter a not-guilty plea on his behalf. Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty if Kohberger is convicted. The judge said he would issue a written ruling later.

