Verdict reached in trial of suspects accused of killing Coachella Valley couple

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of two people suspected in the murder of a Coachella Valley couple, News Channel 3 has confirmed.

The verdict will be read in at the Riverside Hall of Justice on Friday at approximately 9:00 a.m.

The trial is for Aaron Fernando Bernal, 32, and Adilene Ines Castaneda, 31 two of the four people accused of killing Jonathan Reynoso, 28, and Audrey Moran, 26.

Aaron Fernando Bernal and Adilene Ines Castaneda

Bernal and Castaneda, along with Manuel Rios and Abraham Fregoso, were arrested in 2020.

Rios is charged with two counts of murder, while the others are each charged with a single count of murder. Bernal, Fregoso, and Castaneda are additionally charged with a single count of being an accessory after the fact.

Rios and Fregoso await their trial.

The investigation began when Reynoso and Moran vanished on May 10, 2017.

Investigators pieced together Moran's final known movements through cell phone data, tracking her path from her workplace in Palm Desert to Reynoso's apartment, where she had told family she was picking him up following his return from a trip.

Two days later, police discovered Moran's abandoned vehicle along the interstate in Beaumont.

The case against the suspects was strengthened by testimony from Jesus Ruiz Jr., who pleaded guilty along with Eric Rios in February to charges of aiding the suspects' escape from arrest.

During court proceedings, Ruiz Jr. testified to digging a hole at an Indio home in 2017, allegedly intended for the victims' bodies. He further revealed that Fregoso approached him close to a year later to help exhume the bodies to conceal their location.

Crucial testimony from Carlos Mendoza, an undercover agent with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, revealed the murders allegedly stemmed from a drug deal gone wrong.

According to Mendoza, Fregoso admitted in an undercover interview that after Reynoso was killed, he strangled Moran when she became distraught. The bodies were then dismembered, submerged in acid, and buried at the Indio property.

All four primary suspects - Bernal, Castaneda, Rios, and Fregoso - have pleaded not guilty to the murders.

News Channel 3 has been following the story from the very beginning in 2017