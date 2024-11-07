What to know about the 2024 presidential election and what comes next

The 2024 presidential election is over, but the path to Inauguration Day on Jan. 20 is just beginning. States are required to certify their presidential winners by Dec. 11 in advance of the Electoral College meeting six days later. President-elect Donald Trump has won enough states to claim an Electoral College victory. Republicans won a majority in the U.S. Senate, but too many House races remain uncalled to determine which party will control that chamber. The total number of ballots cast in the presidential race is not yet known because many states are still counting. That includes California, the most populous state.

