A Ukrainian medic fell in love with a soldier on the front. They died together in a Russian attack
Associated Press
A crowd of mourners lit torches and intoned a military chant to honor a Ukrainian medic and a soldier who fell in love while on the frontlines of the war and died together in a Russian shelling attack. Their funerals took place Friday at Kyiv’s crematorium. Valentyna Nahorna, whose call sign was Valkyrie, volunteered as a medic at the start of the war. She and Daniil Liashkevych fell in love just a few months ago, their friends and comrades say, but it helped them endure the war. Both were attached to the 3rd Assault Brigade and were killed on Nov. 4.