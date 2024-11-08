‘Saturday Night Live’ to take on a second Trump term after focusing on Harris

“Saturday Night Live” will be heading in a new direction as it looks toward a second term for Donald Trump in its first post-election episode. Comedian Bill Burr will be host for the second time. But most eyes will be on its first sketch, known as the cold open. The season so far has focused on Vice President Kamala Harris, played by Maya Rudolph, culminating in an appearance from Harris herself last week. It’s not clear what tone the show will strike this Saturday night. The election results do mean that cast member James Austin Johnson, who plays Trump on the show, is likely to stay busy.

