The Pentagon is letting a small number of U.S. defense contractors fix weapons in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Pentagon is easing restrictions to allow a small number of private American defense contactors to work inside Ukraine, helping repair and maintain equipment. The officials say the contractors will be far away from the front lines during Russia’s invasion and will not be taking part in combat. They say the department is soliciting bids now. Ukraine has been receiving billions of dollars worth of American weapons and equipment over the last two years, including a number of sophisticated systems. Officials say the Pentagon is allowing the contractors to go because some equipment requires high-tech expertise to repair.

