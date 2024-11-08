Thousands rally in Bangladesh capital as major political party demands quick reforms and an election

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Tens of thousands of activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party have rallied in the nation’s capital. They marched through major streets in Dhaka on Friday demonstrating their desire for an election. The country is currently being run by an interim government headed by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus. He took over after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country to India in August amid a mass uprising. The BNP is headed by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia who is the main political foe of Hasina. Zia’s heir apparent son Tarique Rahman said Friday that they wouldn’t allow the interim government to fail so that it can meet the people’s expectation to hold a national election. The interim has yet to declare an election road map.

