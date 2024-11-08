Trump 2.0 will alter global climate fighting efforts. Will others step up?
AP Science Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Global efforts to fight climate change stumbled but survived the last time Donald Trump was elected president. He withdrew the United States from an international climate agreement, but other countries, states, cities and businesses picked up some of the slack. Experts worry that a second Trump term will be more damaging, with the United States withdrawing even further from climate efforts in a way that could cripple future presidents’ climate fighting efforts. Those experts fear other countries — especially top polluting nation China — could use Trump as an excuse to ease off their efforts to curb carbon emissions.