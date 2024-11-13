From anime to fine art: Japan’s Yoshitaka Amano is celebrated with a major retrospective

MILAN (AP) — In a career spanning more than 50 years, Japanese artist Yoshitaka Amano has gained a following as an animator, illustrator, video game creator and fine artist. All those facets are on display in the largest retrospective of his work in the West, which opened Wednesday in Milan. The “Amano Corpus Animae” exhibition celebrates his Japanese style that has been infused with Western influences, from the Italian Renaissance to Marvel superheroes and Pop Art. The retrospective runs through March 1 at the Fabbrica del Vapore.

