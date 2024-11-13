Train stoppage blocks traffic in Cabazon for several hours

A train stopped on the crossing blocked traffic trying to get in and out of Cabazon for several hours.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed that there is a broken-down train on Main Street and Broadway.

Union Pacific told News Channel 3 that the train experienced a cab lighting issue that forced them to stop the train and re-tie the cars so they could get it to operate properly.

The train was moved by 8:10 p.m.

Viewers reported being struck in traffic for several hours.

25th District Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz issued a statement on the train stoppage. In June 2022, Ruiz and the city of Beaumont pressured Union Pacific over a train stoppage that caused a similar traffic issue for over six hours. A similar train stoppage occurred in Beaumont again in July 2022.

Our crews have received texts from the Banning Unified School District reporting that the traffic impacted its buses.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.