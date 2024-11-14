PSPD, local leaders taking steps to protect LGBTQ community in tense political climate

Following a year of rising hate crimes in 2023 and a shift in national politics, some members of the LGBTQ community in Palm Springs are feeling vulnerable.

In response to fears, Palm Springs Police Chief, Andy Mills released a statement via social media, encouraging community members to remain hopeful and trust that officials will protect their rights.

"Several community members have expressed fear of hate crimes because of the 2024 election. They forget where they live – Palm Springs! PSP is the most amazing and inclusive city where life is lived to the fullest. We care deeply for one another, and celebrate freedom as intended by the founding fathers. We are a city of hope and refuge for thousands who moved here to experience safety and security. Palm Springs is a place "like no other" where you can live authentically without concern. Everyone can thrive in Palm Springs, and those who still feel the sting of oppression can see us as a symbol of optimism. They should move here and experience liberty for themselves.



I want Palm Springs to know that the men and women of PSPD have your back. We will walk next to you, and when necessary stand in front of you for protection. Violence and hate cannot and will not be tolerated. From covert surveillance on the dark web to working with our federal partners in the intelligence community, Palm Springs understands the importance of protecting this community. We will continue to expand the use of technology to protect you from violence. PSPD will use its personnel, power, and resources to create an environment where people can celebrate life. During significant events, there will be overwatch on the top of buildings and quick reaction forces on the ground, all designed to protect you. Staffing these events is tough, but each member of this incredible department is committed to protecting you. Stand up, be strong and live fierce!



I know of no serious or credible threats currently to the greater Palm Springs community, including the LGBTQ+, Jewish, Muslim, people of color, or faith communities. If there was a threat that concerned me, I will gladly inform you so that you can make decisions that are in your best interest. So, Palm Springs, live boldly, and enjoy a life where you can experience unlimited potential.



Mayor Jeffery Bernstein, City Manager Scott Stiles and I will hold a community meeting soon to listen to you, and to define what we are doing to bolster your safety. Keep watching for details. Your welfare is our highest priority"

