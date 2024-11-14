Q&A: Muna’s Katie Gavin on comfort music, creative freedom and her debut solo record

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Katie Gavin is self-proclaimed “gay famous.” The frontwoman of the pop band Muna, Gavin burst onto the scene three years ago with “Silk Chiffon,” an anthem to queer joy. She goes on tour Nov. 18 with her debut solo record “What a Relief,” which was released in October. Gavin’s tracks channel a bluesy, nostalgic tone to explore intimacy, grief and intergenerational trauma. The lyrics are spare and reflect heartfelt, at times quite earnest, realizations about pain and self-discovery. Created over seven years, the album is, as Gavin says, a testament to “how much we change and stay the same” over time.

