Missouri officers accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two Missouri police officers were indicted separately this week and accused of similar crimes — pulling over women and searching their phones to find nude photos. The indictments of former Missouri State Highway Patrol officer David McKnight on Tuesday and former Florissant, Missouri, officer Julian Alcala on Wednesday were unrelated, but the indictments spelled out similar allegations. Both men face federal charges accusing them of depriving the rights of several women, and destroying evidence. McKnight is accused of victimizing nine women over a period of nearly a year. Alcala is accused of crimes involving 20 women during a roughly three-month period early this year.

