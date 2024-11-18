Community partners to distribute 600 Thanksgiving turkeys to Coachella Valley families

Families in the Eastern Coachella Valley are receiving a helping hand this holiday season as the Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) hosts a Thanksgiving donation drive-through event on November 18.

The distribution, goes from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the CVUSD District Office Parking Lot.

Organizers said it will provide 600 turkeys donated by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and bags of fresh fruits and vegetables from Aziz Farms and Hidden Harvest.

The initiative, organized in collaboration with the Riverside County Office of Education’s (RCOE) Migrant Program and the City of Coachella, aims to support students and families, including those in RCOE’s Migrant Head Start Programs and Kids In Conflict Foundation.

“We are grateful to connect the generosity of our community partners with opportunities to serve the needs of students and families during this holiday season,” said Dr. Edwin Gomez, Riverside County Superintendent of Schools.

Stay with News Channel 3 to see the drive-through format as the distribution process for families begins.