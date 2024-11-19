NHL referee Mitch Dunning is home and expects to make a full recovery, league says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NHL referee who was stretchered out of a game following a violent collision with Colorado defenseman Josh Manson was back home and expected to make a full recovery. The league said Tuesday that Mitch Dunning was home following a trip to the hospital for precautionary reasons after he was accidentally knocked down by Manson. Manson skated alone on the ice Monday night when he slammed into Dunning near the blue line early in the first period. Dunning went down in a heap and lay prone on the ice for several minutes.

