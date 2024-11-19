What you need to know about the city of Indio’s new Public Safety Campus

The City of Indio is hosting an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Indio Public Safety Campus, that ceremony will take place tomorrow.

According to the city, the state-of-the-art facility is designed to enhance safety and emergency response capabilities for the community.

The $50 million campus took two years to build, and the city says it represents a significant investment in the safety and security for Indio's residents. The facility will house cutting-edge technology and resources to make sure emergency responders can continue to providing swift, coordinated, and effective responses to emergencies.

"As our city grows, so does the need for a robust public safety system,” said Indio Police Chief Brian Tully. “This enhanced Public Safety Campus equips us to handle current challenges and prepares us for the future, ensuring that we continue to meet the highest standards of public safety."

The Indio Public Safety Campus is approximately 43,000 square feet, and will consist of three separate buildings.

· A 13,500 square foot new Indio Fire Station

· A new 7,000-square-foot dispatch center

· A 22,000-square-foot public safety service building

Phase two of the Public Safety Campus is currently underway in the design phase and expected to go to bid in Summer 2025. Construction is anticipated to begin Fall 2025.

News Channel Three has followed this story very closely, and has covered several city council meetings involving its development.