Wisconsin Democrats reelect Neubauer as Assembly minority leader

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats have reelected Greta Neubauer as Assembly minority leader after she helped the party flip nearly a dozen seats in this month’s elections. Assembly Democrats unanimously selected Neubauer as their leader during a caucus meeting Tuesday in the state Capitol. Neubauer represents part of southern Racine County. She was first elected to the Assembly in 2018 and has served as minority leader since 2021. Neubauer helped Democrats flip 10 Republican Assembly districts in the Nov. 5 election. The outcome narrow the GOP advantage in the chamber to 54-44 this session.

