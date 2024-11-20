Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viola Davis became one of Hollywood’s most revered actors through an array of powerful roles, from “Fences” to “The Woman King,” and now, her decorated career has earned one of the Golden Globes’ highest honors. Organizers announced Wednesday that Davis will receive the Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 82nd annual awards ceremony on Jan 5. The actor has won praise for a string of compelling characters in films such as “The Help,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Doubt,” while captivating television audiences through the legal thriller drama “How to Get Away with Murder.” Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne calls Davis a “luminary.”

