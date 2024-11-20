What to know about a standoff between police and illegal miners at a South Africa mine

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African authorities are embroiled in a standoff with an unconfirmed number of illegal miners who remain underground at an abandoned mine, apparently fearing arrest by police officers at the site. The miners in Stilfontein, in the country’s North West province, have entering the mine, which is no longer in operation, searching for deposits of valuable minerals. Such illegal mining has long been going on across South Africa. The standoff in Stilfontein is now in its third week and has highlighted the extent of illegal mining in the country. Police initially prevented basic supplies from getting to the miners but are now sending them food and trying to come to the surface.

