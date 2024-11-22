Florida detective sentenced to 24 years in prison for sexually exploiting a teenage girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida detective accused of severely beating a Black man has been sentenced to nearly 25 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a teenage girl. A judge in Jacksonville sentenced 35-year-old Josue Garriga on Monday. According to prosecutors, Garriga was a detective with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office gang unit in 2023 when he met a 17-year-old girl at church. Authorities say Garriga later engaged in illegal sexual contact with her. Garriga is one of three Jacksonville officers being sued for beating Le’Keian Woods last year after he ran from a traffic stop. The sheriff has defended the beating as justified.

