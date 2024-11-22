Jury deliberates on whether man held down teen while he was raped at youth center in 1990s

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A jury is deliberating on whether a New Hampshire man held down a teenage boy while he was raped at a youth detention center in 1998. Bradley Asbury, now 70, served as a house leader at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester. He’s accused of restraining 14-year-old Michael Gilpatrick on a staircase with help from a colleague, while a third staffer raped the teen and a fourth forced him to perform a sex act. It’s the second criminal trial to stem from a broad 2019 investigation into historic abuse at the center. Asbury is among 11 men who worked there or at an associated facility in Concord who were arrested.

