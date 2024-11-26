City of Palm Springs sets Dec. 4th community meeting to address potential hate crime, inclusivity concerns

In response to concerns about potential hate crimes and inclusivity following the 2024 election, the City of Palm Springs invites residents to a community meeting at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Wednesday, December 4th, at 4 p.m.

This meeting will allow community members to share their concerns and hear about the city’s measures to ensure safety, including the expansion of technology and law enforcement strategies aimed at preventing violence. The event will also provide a platform for residents to share their perspectives and receive updates on the city’s efforts to maintain transparency and community engagement.

In collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, city leaders and the Palm Springs Police Department say they are committed to protecting the diverse communities that make Palm Springs their home, including LGBTQ+, Jewish, Muslim, and other marginalized groups.

City leaders and the Palm Springs Police Department are encouraging residents to attend, share their concerns, and hear directly from city leadership about how they are working to preserve the values of safety, inclusivity, and optimism that define Palm Springs.