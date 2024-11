DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Rescue operations at a building that collapsed in Tanzania’s commercial capital have ended after 10 days as the number of dead rose to 29. The government spokesperson said Tuesday the owner of the building in Dar Es Salaam was arrested and investigations into the Nov. 16 collapse are ongoing. More than 80 people were rescued from the four-story building that housed dozens of shops.

