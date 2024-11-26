“This is a Big Deal for Teachers”: Coachella Valley High School teacher using drones to teach cybersecurity

Walter Clark Legal Group and News Channel 3 awarded Ms. Dana Sanchez as November's One Class at a Time recipient. She often spends her own money to purchase supplies for her classroom and understands the need for teachers across the valley to gain support from the community.

“This is a big deal for teachers,” said Sanchez. “We often spend a lot of money outside of our budget, so when I heard about this opportunity, I just jumped on it and submitted a request.”

She teaches a cybersecurity course at Coachella Valley High School and will use her awarded $777.77 to buy a new drone for her students. She says drones help her students learn more about networks and vulnerability spots.

Sanchez also prepares her students to take the CompTIA certification exam. If students pass this test, they can be hired straight out of high school for high-paying cybersecurity careers.

Walter Clark Legal Group is excited to see what new skills students can gain with the purchase of a drone. “This is a teacher who’s been teaching for 10 years and has found an area where she can really bring the students up to current cutting-edge standards,” said Walter Clark. “It’s wonderful to be able to help with that.”

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from Dana Sanchez and her students.