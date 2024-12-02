Massachusetts man killed in crash on off-road trail in Pine Cove

The Riverside County Coroner's Office released the partial identity of a man who was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on an off-road trail in Pine Cove last week.

Authorities said the man killed was a resident of Rockland, Massachusetts.

The crash happened on Nov. 25 at around 8:10 p.m. in the 50000 block of Black Mountain Truck Trail. Firefighters had difficulty getting to crash site due to the rugged terrain, CAL FIRE confirmed.

The crash sparked a fire that burned a quarter-acre brush fire in the area. The fire was contained by 11:45 p.m.

There was no information on what might have led to the crash. The incident was turned over to law enforcement and the coroner.

