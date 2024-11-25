Skip to Content
Search underway on Monday night for vehicle crash site

Published 11:11 PM

News Channel 3 was following developing news on Monday night.

Riverside County Sheriff's investigators confirmed deputies were in search of a crash site south of Snow Creek - which was reported before 8:00 p.m.

Investigators believed the crash was located in the area of Black Mountain Truck Trail and Highway 243, but were still attempting to get to the location at around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies were being assisted by a Sheriff's rescue helicopter.

No other information was available at the time.

