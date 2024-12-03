Delays on Highway 74 as Caltrans seals section of road

Occasional traffic backups that began Tuesday, December 3rd on Highway 74 between Palm Desert and Mountain Center will be in effect until Thursday, December 5th.

Caltrans is working on a crack seal operation along that stretch of the mountain highway, which is causing drivers some delays. Traffic speeds will continue to be slowed down as some parts of the highway will be reduced to just one lane as the seal is applied on the road from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until Thursday.