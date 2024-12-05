Riverside County to give update on East Valley Infrastructure Initiative

A year after forming a new effort to generate funding for infrastructure improvements in eastern Coachella Valley communities, Riverside County will update the public on how the initiative is going.

The Public Financing Authority for the Eastern Coachella Valley Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District (EIFD) will meet on Tuesday, December 10 following the Board of Supervisors meeting, at 2 p.m. or as soon as possible thereafter.

Members of the Public Financing Authority include Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, two other Riverside County Supervisors, and two members of the public who work to capture dollars for east valley infrastructure projects.

The infrastructure included in the projects are water/wastewater facilities, transportation, utilities and telecommunications facilities, the Salton Sea, housing, and community facilities.

Supervisor Perez explains that the EIFD initiative "... is an active process. It will take at least several more years to build up enough funding for projects that people want to have in their communities. It is a step to advance the investment in infrastructure that’s been needed for decades and for generations in the eastern Coachella Valley.”

The following are options for viewing/participating at next Tuesday’s meeting:

Riverside County Board of Supervisors Chambers at 4080 Lemon Street, Riverside;

Local satellite meeting at the Mecca Library at 91-260 Avenue 66, Mecca;

By Zoom, with English and Spanish language video streams: Link to Zoom Meeting (English): 12-10-24 PFA Meeting (Meeting ID: 813 0161 3255 - Passcode: 035626) Link to Zoom Meeting (Spanish): 12-10-24 PFA Meeting (Meeting ID: 834 4699 4410 - Passcode: 532030)

Livestream broadcasts on RivCo TV, in both English and Spanish: English livestream on RivCoTV.org Spanish livestream on @RivCoTV YouTube



The EIFD’s Public Financing Authority’s Web page, http://rivcoed.org/eastern-coachella-valley, explains how EIFDs work, with videos and Frequently Asked Questions, as well as meeting information and an infrastructure needs survey. The survey is ongoing and community members are encouraged to give their input.