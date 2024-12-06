Pennsylvania couple who divorced in 1975 to remarry Sunday

DENVER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple who divorced nearly 50 years ago is planning to remarry. Fay Gable and Robert Wenrich first met because he was her older brothers’ best friend, and she says he told them that he was going to marry her someday. They were wed in November 1951 and had four children together but divorced in 1975 for reasons they declined to discuss. Both eventually remarried and remained with their subsequent spouses for many years until the spouses died. Relatives say Gable and Wenrich always had a good relationship, and they recently decided it was time to tie the knot again. The wedding is Sunday in Denver, a small borough in southeastern Pennsylvania.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.