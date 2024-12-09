Authors of ‘The Personal Librarian’ celebrate book’s 1 millionth sale and work on new novel

NEW YORK (AP) — The bestselling author team of Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray has a new novel in the works, while celebrating a milestone for its best known publication, “The Personal Librarian.” Benedict and Murray are writing a historical thriller set in 1930s New York, featuring such real-life characters as the gangster Lucky Luciano and the Black assistant district attorney Eunice Hunton Carter and the “notorious madam” who “forge a bold and unlikely alliance.” The book is currently untitled and no release date has been set. Meanwhile, “The Personal Librarian” has now sold 1 million copies.

