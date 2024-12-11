Skip to Content
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: GloRilla, once a choir girl, is one of hip-hop’s most promising voices

Published 6:04 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — GloRilla went from being a choir girl to a husky-voiced rap queen, climbing the hip-hop ranks so high that she’s earned a trip to the White House. The Memphis-born performer has become one of industry’s most promising voices with her genuine character, rap flow and unmistakable Southern drawl. She establishing herself as a proven hitmaker with “Wanna Be” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and the breakout hit “Yeah Glo!,” which earned two Grammy nominations. GloRilla’s career-defining work earned her a spot as one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of 2024. Her mentality this year has been to “put your foot on the gas and don’t let up.”

